President Akufo-Addo grants GHC500,000 support to Ampem Darkoa Ladies for CAF Champions League campaign

Ghana President H.E. Akufo Addo has extended significant financial support to Ghana Women's League Champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, by offering them GHC500,000 for the upcoming CAF Champions League campaign.

The champions, Ampem Darkoa, visited the president to seek his blessings and support for their journey in November.

They also presented their WAFU and domestic trophies in anticipation of the CAF Women's Champions League tournament.

The delegation included notable figures like Greater Accra RFA boss Samuel Aboabire, Executive Council member Eugene Noel, Deputy Youth and Sports minister Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, and Bono East Regional Minister Hon. Kwasi Adu Gyan.

During their visit, President Akufo-Addo warmly welcomed the team and pledged GHC500,000 to assist their campaign.

The team expressed their gratitude for his generous support and encouragement.

Ampem Darkoa, following their double victory in Ghana, went on to win the WAFU championship in Nigeria.

They have been placed in Group B alongside Moroccan side AS FAR, as well as AS Mande and Huracanes from Mali and Equatorial Guinea, respectively, in the upcoming tournament.

The CAF Women's Champions League is set to kick off on November 5, 2023, in Cote d'Ivoire.