President Akufo-Addo lauds Wembley Sports Construction for Madina artificial park 

The President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday visited the Madina artificial football park constructed by Ghana's market leaders in artificial turf Construction and management - Wembley Sports Construction Company Ltd. (WSCCL).

The first gentleman of the country commended WSCCL for such an awesome delivery and also admonished the Madina community to assist authorities in maintaining the facility.

The Madina artificial football turf complex has these other facilities with the grass produced by HATKO.

1. Floodlighting and fencing for inner perimeter

2. 1100 Spectator stand with plastic seats

3. VIP seating area with lounge and washrooms

4. Changing rooms for teams n match officials

5. Public washrooms

6. Basketball court (no ready for use)

7. Multipurpose Court (not fully done)

8. Playground for kids (not ready for use)

9. CCTV with control room

10. Public Address system

11. Driveways and car parks (unfinished)

Chief Executive Officer of Wembley Sports Construction, Robert Coleman presented his company's vision "One Constituency, One Artificial football turf" captured in a jersey to the President.

This is one of many of same facilities, constructed by WSCCL.

The president was on tour in the Madina Constituency with some ministers of state, President of the Ghana football Association and chiefs of Madina.