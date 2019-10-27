President Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians to support new FA boss Kurt Okraku

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called for rounded support for the newly elected Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kurt Okraku.

The new football chief, according to the President “has earned the confidence and trust of the football fraternity, and his victory is well-deserved.”

In a post via his Twitter, Akufo-Addo called on all Ghanaians “to rally behind him [Okraku] in realising his vision for the growth and development of Ghana football.”

Akufo-Addo’s felicitations come after Mr. Okraku defeated five competitors on Friday to become only the second GFA President in 14 years.

I extend warm congratulations to Mr. Kurt E. S. Okraku on his election as the 24th President of the Ghana Football Association. He has earned the confidence and trust of the football fraternity, and his victory is well-deserved.

He was confirmed as President with 93 of 118 votes after two rounds of voting failed to produce a clear winner.

His closest challenger, former Vice President of the FA, George Afriyie conceded defeat at the start of the third round of voting leaving delegates to affirm Okraku overwhelming

"I am humbled for this opportunity to serve Ghana football. Today Kurt Okraku is not the winner, the winner is Ghana football,” he told delegates in at Ridge in Accra.

The Dreams FC Executive Chairman becomes the 24th President in GFA’s 62-year history.

The position was held by Kwesi Nyantakyi from 2005 until June 2018 when he resigned amid allegations of corruption and ethical violations.

A documentary by celebrated undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas caught him on camera receiving sums of money.

Although Mr. Nyantakyi denied any wrongdoing, nationwide pressure forced him to resign his post.

He also resigned as President of the West African Football Union (WAFU), as Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and from his position as Fifa Council member.

The world governing body later handed him a life ban from all football-related activities after investigating the allegations in Anas’s Number 12 documentary.