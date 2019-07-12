President Akufo-Addo's intervention in Asamoah Gyan retirement didn't help- Kofi Mau

Outspoken football administrator Kofi Manu believes Ghana president Nana Addo-Danquah Akufo-Addo's instruction to Asamaoh Gyan to rescind his retirement decision did not help the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Gyan announced he was unavailable for selection after head coach Kwesi Appiah stripped him of the captaincy.

But the presidential phone call to country's all-time top scorer forced him to do a U-turn.

For Manu, Nana Addo's intervention did not help matters and that contributed in Ghana's poor showcase at the tournament in Egypt.

"I will blame H.E Nana Addo on the captaincy issue because it affected us and also played a major role in our early exit from the tournament,'' Manu told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

"Explanations given to me by coach James Akwasi Appiah on the captaincy issue wasn't acceptable to me.

"If H.E Nana Addo understands football,he should allow the football people to run Ghana football."

"I think the NC's Communications Director Daniel Kwaku Yeboah doesn't deserve to take $10,000. What work has he done?"