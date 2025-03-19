Mahama assures Black Stars of government’s support throughout World Cup qualifiers and beyond

President John Dramani Mahama has assured the Black Stars that government will support them throughout the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

During an engagement with the team on Wednesday, March 19, the President added that beyond the World Cup qualifiers, government will ensure the national team is catered for.

This President John Dramani Mahama believes is important to ensure a strong Black Stars team is built for not just the present but the future as well.

“You are all talented players. We are going to continue to support you. Not only for the World Cup [qualifiers] but beyond. I think that we must build a very strong team and the way to build a strong team is to find the resources to bring you together as much as possible and also to look for young talents to join you so that you also can play with them and bring them up as the next generation of the Stars. You can do it,” President John Dramani Mahama said when he visited the Black Stars at their training grounds.

During his engagement, the President also motivated the Black Stars ahead of their game against Chad in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

That game is scheduled for Friday, March 21, at the Accra Sports Stadium.