President John Mahama motivates Black Stars ahead of Chad, Madagascar games

The President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama visited the Black Stars on Wednesday to motivate the team ahead of the upcoming games in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The national team of Ghana is scheduled to take on Chad and Madagascar in crucial games in Group I in the March international break.

The Black Stars led by head coach Otto Addo and his technical team opened camp in Accra on Monday to begin preparations for the two games.

Today, President John Dramani Mahama paid a visit to the team’s training grounds.

He was received by the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, and engaged the team with encouraging words ahead of the matches against Chad and Madagascar.

During the engagement with the team, President John Dramani Mahama who was accompanied by Sports Minister Kofi Adams assured the players and technical staff of the support of the Nation.

Ghana’s game against Chad is scheduled for Friday, March 21, and will kick off 7pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars will subsequently travel to Morocco to face off with Madagascar on March 24.