President John Mahama to visit Black Stars' closed-door training

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama is expected to visit the Black Stars during their closed-door training session on Wednesday as they prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Barring any last-minute changes, Mahama will be at the training grounds to rally support for the team ahead of Friday’s crucial match against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Today's session is not open to the media or the public, as head coach Otto Addo looks to fine-tune his squad for the must-win encounter.

Mahama’s visit is seen as a move to boost morale within the team after a difficult run of results that saw Ghana miss out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will face Chad on March 21 before travelling to Morocco to take on Madagascar three days later.