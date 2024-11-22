President Kurt Okraku addresses WAFU B General Assembly

WAFU-B President Kurt Okraku has reaffirmed his commitment to advancing football in the sub-region during his opening address at the 17th WAFU B General Assembly in Niamey, Niger.

According to Okraku, there are ongoing efforts to boost zonal competitiveness, improve governance, enhance accountability, and strengthen capacity-building initiatives.

He also highlighted plans to establish an Executive Committee and statutory standing committees for the zone while enhancing communication and revitalizing human resources at WAFU B’s Headquarters.

"We have taken steps to hire internal auditors as part of the strategy to improve governance at WAFU B. This is aimed at enhancing credibility, improving financial management, and protecting football’s integrity," Okraku stated.

He explained the importance of the new Executive Committee: "It is important for us to lead the way of governance in our zone by ensuring that we have a fully-fledged Executive Committee. The committee will serve as a central decision-making and oversight body responsible for shaping WAFU B’s strategic direction, policies, and operations."

The President also announced plans to form statutory committees within four weeks and implement measures to improve communication within the zone.

"We are taking steps to ensure formal communication within the zone improves. To our external public, we’re taking steps to enhance our website and completely improve our social media presence," Okraku said.

On human resources, he added: "We’ll enhance and improve Human Resources (HR) at the Headquarters to make our zone truly reflective of the human skillset. Revitalizing our HR would be a game-changer as our employees will be empowered, engaged, and equipped to drive our organization’s success."

Okraku assured attendees that good governance remains a priority for WAFU B. He announced that next year, the zone would host five major tournaments and eight capacity-building workshops, urging Member Associations (MAs) to actively participate.

Calling for unity, Okraku said, "Football unifies all of us at all times. When there are disagreements, we should be mindful of our core mandate of service to the people we serve. Football should teach and encourage us to focus on the collective goal."

In his concluding remarks, Okraku declared WAFU B's unwavering support for CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe’s bid for a second term.

"Mr President, members of WAFU-B are here to assure you of our unflinching support and loyalty as you seek another mandate to lead African Football," he said, praising Dr Motsepe for driving reforms and increasing funding across the continent.

Under Dr. Motsepe’s leadership, CAF has introduced numerous initiatives, including increased prize money for tournaments, grassroots development, governance reforms, and the inclusion of Zonal Union Presidents in CAF’s Executive Committee. Okraku reiterated the zone’s collective support for his leadership and vision for African football.