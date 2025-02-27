President Mahama insists on transparency in Black Stars funding, orders public disclosure

President H.E. John Dramani Mahama has once again reiterated his commitment to transparency in the financing of sports, particularly the budget of the Black Stars.

During his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, Mahama appealed for the transparent declaration of all financial inputs in national teams because they are financed with taxpayers' money. He stated:

"Next month, the senior national team, the Black Stars, now a shadow of their former selves, will be in action.

"I have instructed the Minister for Sports and Recreation to hold the GFA accountable, particularly on the budget for the team.".

"There will be no secrecy in how much money the government puts into the national team. The budget that is presented by the FA and other associations must be made public because it's the taxpayers' money," Mahama insisted.

The call for transparency comes as the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) management of funds, especially expenditures on national teams, is coming under growing scrutiny.

Mahama also instructed the newly named Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, to introduce transparency, professionalism, and modernity into the sports sector, with a special focus on restoring the Black Stars to their former glory.

The Black Stars have crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar as they attempt to qualify for the global tournament.

Mahama's emphasis on transparency is significant in dispelling concerns over inefficiency and alleged mismanagement of funds in Ghana football.

The re-newed governmental emphasis on transparency and accountability should have the administration of sport funding enhanced and the public more confident in the sector.

There have been heated debates in recent years over the budget for the Black Stars, particularly during major tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

As a case in point, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, revealed that the government and GFA agreed on a budget of approximately USD 8.5 million for the Black Stars' campaign in AFCON 2023.

The figure illustrates the huge financial investments involved in financing national teams and highlights the need for transparent financial reporting to enable accountability and value for money.