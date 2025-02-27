President Mahama reaffirms commitment to sports infrastructure development

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his government's commitment to enhancing Ghana’s sporting infrastructure.

Speaking during the 2025 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, February 27, Mahama emphasized plans to build on existing facilities while also developing new ones in the newly created regions.

“Infrastructure development remains paramount to our strategy. The government is committed to refurbishing national stadia, completing youth resource centres and constructing new sports facilities in the new regions,” he stated.

He further highlighted the importance of grassroots sports, adding, “We will also prioritise community recreational facilities to foster greater participation in sports at the grassroots level.”

The previous government, led by Nana Akufo-Addo, had pledged to construct 10 multipurpose Youth Resource Centres, but only two were completed before they left office following the 2024 general elections.