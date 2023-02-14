President Nana Akufo-Addo committed to improving sports infrastructure in the country - Sports Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif on Monday 13th February toured the Volta and Eastern Regional Youth Resource Centres.

Hon. Ussif who was in the company of the CEO of the National Youth Authority expressed satisfaction with the pace of work at the facilities.

He admonished the contractor to stick to the timelines as the NYA has fulfilled its obligation of the contract.

The Minister in his address to the press indicated that the government of Nana Akuffo Addo remains committed to the development of sports in the country. “The investment in sports under H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is unprecedented”, he added.

He also enumerated the various investment in sports infrastructure which includes about $200m investment in the facilities for the hosting and organization of the 13th African Games, the renovation and rehabilitation of our National Stadia, construction of the 10 youth resource centers, and the over 140 Astro turfs constructed across the country. These, he indicated are clear evidence of the government’s huge investment in sports.

The 10 Regional Youth Resource Centres commenced in 2018 under the then CEO of NYA, Emmanuel Sin-yet Asigri and the former Minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah. Work was reportedly stalled during covid-19.

The NYA in consultation with the minister decided to segment the project and complete them in time. Phase 2 of 6 out of the 10 was awarded. The 6 are Wa, Ho, Koforidua, Dunkwa-On-Offin, Dormaa Ahenkro and Axim.

The CEO of NYA, Pius Enam Hadzide indicated that the 6 projects which commenced phase 2 are expected to be completed by the end of the 1st quarter of this year. The rest he added will soon commence the construction of phase 2.

The facility will have a seating capacity of 10,000 people.

The facility will include a FIFA-standard football pitch, a modern nine-lane athletic track, lawn tennis, basketball, handball, and volleyball courts, as well as a gymnasium.

It will also include a counselling centre, an information technology centre, an entrepreneurship centre, and a modern restaurant.