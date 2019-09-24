Presidential elections is anybody's game - Ampofo Ankrah

The President of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association Yaw Ampofo Ankrah believes it would be disrespectful for anyone to underestimate the new candidates vying for the Presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

George Ankomah Mensah Esq, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Amanda Clinton Esq , have all submitted their applications to contest at the 25th October Elective congress.

The three are seen as underdogs coming up against former GFA Vice President George Afriyie, ex GFA Executive Council member Wilfred Osei Palmer, Dreams FC CEO Kurt Okraku and Great Olympics stalwart Fred Pappoe.

"So far, I have been very impressed with the conduct of all the candidates and the way their supporters comported themselves at the GFA headquarters on deadline day. They seem to understand the importance of branding themselves as leaders even before the elections next month"

Speaking to Sports World GH, Ampofo Ankrah said that it appears the new faces challenging the establishment for change are organized and focused.

"If the new faces are intimidated or nervous, then it's not showing at all which indicates an intense and interesting campaign in the coming days".

Ampofo Ankrah who has spearheaded Ghana Beach Soccer for adoption by the GFA said he would meet every candidate to find out their plans for beach soccer which is one of FIFA's fastest growing departments alongside Futsal and Women's football.

"For me, the most important thing now is how each candidate will convey their message to the delegates between now and October 25th".

The seasoned sports journalist served on the Marketing and Sponsorship Commitee of the Normalization Committee and later as a consultant for the Communications and Media team headed by Dan Kweku Yeboah and says that the incoming GFA President must embrace all factions within Ghana football.

He is also emphatic that there would be some swing some votes in favour of the new candidates if the gurus become complacent.

"I think maybe for the first time in the history of GFA elections, modern warfare, aggressive campaigning, lobbying and behind the scenes consensus will play a critical factor in whoever becomes the next GFA chairman so let's not take the new players for granted".

He concluded by saying that he would love to see a calm, confident yet action-oriented GFA President who will open up to meet the challenges of football administration and trends from local to global dimensions.

"Once again, football is being discussed in a more positive light by Ghanaians. Let us be fair and give some credit to the Normalization Committee led by Dr. Kofi Amoah. They've come very far in difficult circumstances but I think they've stood firm not to lose focus with the backing of FIFA and they're almost there".