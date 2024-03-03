President’s Cup: ASEC Mimosas set for Kumasi clash against Asante Kotoko

Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas have left Abidjan and are set to arrive in Kumasi for the 2024 Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) President’s Cup.

They will face off against Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday, March 5.

The highly anticipated match is being held in honour of Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Ivorian counterpart Alassane Ouattara, who are both expected to be in attendance.

The event is also part of Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebrations.

Organizers have confirmed that the match, which has received approval from the Ghana Football Association, will be broadcast live on South African pay-TV channel SuperSport.