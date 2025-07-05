President's Cup: Karim Zito announces 20-man Asante Kotoko squad for Hearts of Oak clash

Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito Abdul has named a 20-man squad for the 2025 President’s Cup showdown against rivals, Hearts of Oak.

The two biggest clubs in the country will clash on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The squad include all seven newly signed players ahead of the new campaign have been named in the squad.

Kotoko, who have been in Accra since Thursday, will wrap up their preparation later today for the much-anticipated clash scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.

Full squad below:

Mohammed Camara

Aziz Haruna Dari

Samba O’Neil

Henry Ansu

Patrick Asiedu

Albert Amoah

Seth Kwadwo

Zakaria Fuseini

Joseph Amoah

Baba Yahaya

Joseph Ablorh

Lord Amoah

Peter Amidu

Hubert Gyau

Francis Acquah

Kwame Opoku

Emmanuel Antwi

Saaka Dauda

Elvis Kyei

Johnson Oppong