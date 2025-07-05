President's Cup: Karim Zito announces 20-man Asante Kotoko squad for Hearts of Oak clash

Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito Abdul has named a 20-man squad for the 2025 President’s Cup showdown against rivals, Hearts of Oak.
The two biggest clubs in the country will clash on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The squad include all seven newly signed players ahead of the new campaign have been named in the squad.
Kotoko, who have been in Accra since Thursday, will wrap up their preparation later today for the much-anticipated clash scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.
Full squad below:
Mohammed Camara
Aziz Haruna Dari
Samba O’Neil
Henry Ansu
Patrick Asiedu
Albert Amoah
Seth Kwadwo
Zakaria Fuseini
Joseph Amoah
Baba Yahaya
Joseph Ablorh
Lord Amoah
Peter Amidu
Hubert Gyau
Francis Acquah
Kwame Opoku
Emmanuel Antwi
Saaka Dauda
Elvis Kyei
Johnson Oppong