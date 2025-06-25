GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
President's Cup key to Asante Kotoko’s Confederation Cup plans - Sarfo Duku

Published on: 25 June 2025
Asante Kotoko Communications Director Sarfo Duku says the club will use the upcoming President’s Cup clash against Accra Hearts of Oak as part of their preparations for the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors are Ghana’s representatives in the continental competition after winning the FA Cup, and the club is already strengthening the squad.

“We have Confederation Cup to play so we have made up our mind to start our preparations with the President Cup. So yesterday we published four players we have secured Herbert Gyau from Berekum Chelsea the midfielder on a four year deal, Johnson Oppong Owusu a winger from Dreams FC for two years, Bechem United two players goalkeeper Aziz Haruna and a left back also two years. These are all efforts we are putting up so that we can get a very strengthened squad," Duku told Peace FM, as reported by Ghanasoccernet.com

Kotoko will face Hearts of Oak in the President’s Cup on July 6. The match is expected to provide a tough test ahead of their African campaign.

