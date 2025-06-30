President's Cup: 'Score five goals against Hearts and earn $1,000' – Kumasi Mayor urges Kotoko players

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Richard Ofori Agyemang, has promised to reward Asante Kotoko players $1,000 if they can score five goals against Hearts of Oak in the 2025 President’s Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors will renew their rivalry against the Phobians on Sunday, July 6.

On Monday, June 30, Richard Ofori Agyemang, in the company of Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene, visited the training grounds of Asante Kotoko to motivate the players.

During the engagement, the Kumasi Mayor promised the players that every goal scored against Hearts of Oak would earn a monetary reward of $200.

“We want you to give us five goals. Every goal you score, you will earn $200. We will bring the money to the Stadium. If you can score the five goals, you will earn $1,000. So, on Sunday, just make sure you beat Hearts of Oak for us,” Richard Ofori Agyemang told the team.

The 2025 President’s Cup is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana President John Dramani Mahama will be in attendance to watch the highly anticipated showdown between the country’s most successful clubs.