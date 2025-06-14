President’s Cup will signal renewed push to revive Ghana football – Sports Ministry

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has declared the 2025 President’s Cup as the beginning of a renewed effort by government to restore Ghana football to its former heights.

Speaking at the official launch of this year’s edition of the competition, Director at the Ministry, William Katey, said the Cup match reflects the government’s commitment to reviving the game and repositioning it for national pride and international relevance.

The event, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, unveiled plans for the match between long-standing rivals Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, scheduled for July 6.

The launch was attended by top football stakeholders, including Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) President John Ansah.

Katey, who represented Minister of Sports Kofi Adams at the event, described the President’s Cup as a pivotal moment in the government’s roadmap for football development.

“The honourable Minister and the government are very committed to restoring Ghanaian football to its old glory and the event [President’s Cup] is meant to kickstart this commitment. This event will serve as the stepping stone in this direction,” he stated.

The 2025 edition of the President’s Cup will be played in honour of President John Dramani Mahama and is expected to draw national interest, as the two giants clash once again for silverware and bragging rights.