Pressure Group claims GFA does not handle pre-tournament monies

Published on: 27 February 2024
A pressure group known as Media for Ghana Football has claimed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) does not handle pre-tournament monies, contradicting public perception.

According to the group, it is actually the Youth and Sports Ministry that is responsible for managing funds meant for tournaments.

The GFA reportedly prepares a detailed budget and submits it to the ministry along with a cover letter ahead of tournaments or qualifying games.

The ministry then disburses funds for various payments and keeps records of all expenditures for accountability purposes.

The pressure group further revealed that upon arrival at tournament venues, the ministry's purse holder pays for accommodations, per diem, and other necessary expenses to ensure that the team's needs are met.

Additionally, bonuses are paid to the footballers by cheque once the tournament is over.

This revelation sheds light on the financial management practices of the GFA and the Youth and Sports Ministry and may help to address any misconceptions about the association's role in handling pre-tournament monies.

