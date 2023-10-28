Pressure mounts on Ghana Coach Chris Hughton ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is reportedly under significant pressure, according to Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association.

This assessment follows the team's disappointing performance in international friendly matches held in October.

During these friendlies, Hughton's squad faced back-to-back defeats. They first lost 2-0 to Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium, and then suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against the USA at GEODIS Park in Nashville. This marked the end of Hughton's unbeaten start as the team's manager.

The recent poor results have led to calls from the football community for the Irish-born manager's removal from his position.

Asante Twum, speaking in an interview, acknowledged the pressure Hughton is facing.

“Chris Hughton is equally under pressure. He is an experienced man having been in this job all his life as a player and as a coach for clubs and now he is a national team coach so it is not as if he does not know what is at stake and he is coaching Ghana,” he told Asempa FM.

“He is not new to the job. Hughton has been with the team for a year and over, even though he was serving in a different capacity, so he knows that the task ahead is a tough one, and it is about time he gets things done right.

“I don’t think he (Chris Hughton) is a happy man because I am mostly with him and when I go to him before and after games, you could tell that he is worried because every coach expects his players to put up a very good performance, and aside from the good performance, you have to win.

The pressure on Chris Hughton continues to build as the Black Stars face upcoming challenges and World Cup qualifiers.