Preußen Münster target German-Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah

Published on: 01 July 2025
19 April 2025, Lower Saxony, Brunswick: Soccer: Bundesliga 2, Eintracht Braunschweig - 1. FC Kaiserslautern, Matchday 30, Eintracht Stadium. Kaiserslautern's Jan Gyamerah (l) plays against Braunschweig's Leon Bell Bell. Photo: Swen Pförtner/dpa - IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the regulations of the DFL German Football League and the DFB German Football Association, it is prohibited to utilize or have utilized photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequential images and/or video-like photo series. (Photo by Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

PreuÃŸen MÃ¼nster are setting their sights on experienced German-Ghanaian right-back Jan Gyamerah as they look to strengthen their defense ahead of the new season.

The club sees Gyamerah as a valuable addition, praising his leadership on the pitch and his vast experience in German football.

The 30-year-old defender, currently at FC Kaiserslautern, has been advised by the club’s management to find a new team. Kaiserslautern CEO Thomas Hengen confirmed that talks are ongoing with Gyamerah and his representatives.

“Discussions are being held with the player and his agent,” Hengen said, adding that a final decision on his future has yet to be made.

Gyamerah only started 13 matches last season and is now reportedly on the radar of PreuÃŸen MÃ¼nster, according to WestfÃ¤lische Nachrichten.

Born in Germany and of Ghanaian descent, Gyamerah previously represented Germany at youth level. He joined Kaiserslautern last summer from FC NÃ¼rnberg, but his time at the club has been limited.

