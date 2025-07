Preußen Münster target German-Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah

Preußen Münster are setting their sights on experienced German-Ghanaian right-back Jan Gyamerah as they look to strengthen their defense ahead of the new season.

The club sees Gyamerah as a valuable addition, praising his leadership on the pitch and his vast experience in German football.

The 30-year-old defender, currently at FC Kaiserslautern, has been advised by the club’s management to find a new team. Kaiserslautern CEO Thomas Hengen confirmed that talks are ongoing with Gyamerah and his representatives.

“Discussions are being held with the player and his agent,” Hengen said, adding that a final decision on his future has yet to be made.

Gyamerah only started 13 matches last season and is now reportedly on the radar of Preußen Münster, according to Westfälische Nachrichten.

Born in Germany and of Ghanaian descent, Gyamerah previously represented Germany at youth level. He joined Kaiserslautern last summer from FC Nürnberg, but his time at the club has been limited.