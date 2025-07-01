Preußen Münster target German-Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah

PreuÃŸen MÃ¼nster are setting their sights on experienced German-Ghanaian right-back Jan Gyamerah as they look to strengthen their defense ahead of the new season.

The club sees Gyamerah as a valuable addition, praising his leadership on the pitch and his vast experience in German football.

The 30-year-old defender, currently at FC Kaiserslautern, has been advised by the club’s management to find a new team. Kaiserslautern CEO Thomas Hengen confirmed that talks are ongoing with Gyamerah and his representatives.

“Discussions are being held with the player and his agent,” Hengen said, adding that a final decision on his future has yet to be made.

Gyamerah only started 13 matches last season and is now reportedly on the radar of PreuÃŸen MÃ¼nster, according to WestfÃ¤lische Nachrichten.

Born in Germany and of Ghanaian descent, Gyamerah previously represented Germany at youth level. He joined Kaiserslautern last summer from FC NÃ¼rnberg, but his time at the club has been limited.