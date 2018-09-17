Coach of Czech side Pribram compares Ghana ace Emmanuel Antwi to club legend Matousek

Head coach of Příbram Josef Csaplar has compared Emmanuel Antwi to departed star Jan Matoušek following the Ghanaian superb performance in their 1-0 win over Sigma Olomouc in the Czech top flight league on Sunday.

Antwi joined Příbram on loan from Slavia Prague in the second half of the Czech second-tier league after impressing on a similar deal at Sigma Olomouc last term.

He excelled in 15 appearances to help the side to win promotion to the top flight league.

The 22-year-old was earmarked to fill in the shoes of departed star Jan Matoušek who left to join Slavia Prague in the off season as part of the deal for Antwi to extend his loan stay at the club.

The former Liberty Professionals has been playing fantastically well for Josef Csaplar's side in the ongoing campaign, making four appearances and hitting the back of the net once.

However, his performance in the victory against his former Sigma Olomouc has won him praises from his coach and the fans alike.

"He was at 70 or 80 percent of our chances, we liked him very much He's a great kid, he's just graduating, he's not staring at it all saddled with him, he worked hard And now we miss and we have to learn how to play at the time of Pomatouskov's, and that's why the win over Olomouc is important, " coach Csaplár praised Matoušek.

The biggest weapon of Matoušek is speed, but Csaplár believes that they have found an adequate replacement in Antwi. "Maybe Antwi showed us that we did not lose anything at speed, and when Mingazov joined, we might have gotten it," Csaplár said.

"Antwi will be the new Matousek for us, he has scored a goal at Sparta, he is a hard-working kid, interesting, he has great advantages, he is an interesting player," said Csaplár.

He believes that the Pribram academy led by him has other great talents similar to those of Matoušek. "I told Mr. Stark that I see two more fifty million players in the game, but I will not say the names because it would only hurt them and put pressure on them," Csaplár added.