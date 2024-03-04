GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 04 March 2024
Primavera 2: Udinese’s Raymond Asante tallies 14 goals
Raymond Asante has been in impressive scoring form for Udinese.

Udinese kid Raymond Asante scored his 14th goal in 18 games in the Primavera 2 on Saturday, 5 March 2023.

He also tacked on an assist- his with 5th all season- as he produced another MOTM performance against Padova.

The victory at the weekend helped Udinese to move into third position and a good spot to gain promotion to Primavera 1.

Udinese suffered demolition last season.

Asante has been super influential for second team and there are talks he could be invited to the Primasquadra anytime soon.

He has registered as a First Team player for the season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
