Prince Adu dreams of Champions League football: "I believe I will get that opportunity"

Viktoria Plzen striker Prince Kwabena Adu has set his sights on playing in the UEFA Champions League in the near future.

The Ghanaian forward, who has been a revelation in the Europa League this season, believes hard work will eventually earn him a place in Europe’s biggest club competition.

"I'm working hard because it is my dream to also play in the Champions League," Adu said. "In a few years, I believe I will get that opportunity."

Adu has already made a name for himself in European football, scoring key goals against Frankfurt and Anderlecht to help Plzen progress in the Europa League. However, he admits seeing players from his age group already playing in the Champions League fuels his ambition.

“I saw some players from the 2020 list of top young talents like Florian Wirtz, Xavi Simons, and Jamal Musiala playing in the Champions League. It motivates me to keep pushing,” he added.

Adu hopes to achieve that dream with Plzen by helping them win the Czech league and secure Champions League qualification.

“We always talk about playing in the Champions League in the future because it would be a great achievement. Winning the league and qualifying for the Champions League is the target," he stated.

For now, Adu remains focused on the Europa League, where he will face Italian giants Lazio in the round of 16.