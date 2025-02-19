Prince Amoako confirms imminent signing of first professional contract with FC Nordsjaelland

Emerging Ghanaian talent Prince Amoako has confirmed his imminent move to FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.

The young winger revealed this in an Instagram post, marking the end of his eight-year tenure at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

Amoako, who has gained attention for his exceptional talent, will officially join Jens Olsen's squad for the latter half of the current season as the club looks to strengthen its roster.

His previous training stints with Nordsjaelland have provided him with valuable experience, paving the way for this promising transition to a professional environment.

Amoako expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support he received at the Right to Dream Academy.

"Truly, it all starts with a dream. Eight years ago, I joined the Right to Dream Academy. Today, an era comes to an end, and I’m forever grateful for the experiences, knowledge, and memories I’ve gained during my time there," he wrote.

"To the entire academy, coaches, staff, and fellow players, I’m honoured to have shared this journey with each and every one of you. Your tireless efforts, encouragement, and dedication have made a lasting impact on my life. I couldn’t have asked for more."

With his move to FC Nordsjaelland, Amoako aims to continue his growth as a player.