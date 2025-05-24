Prince Ampem scores in Eyüpspor's win against Antalyaspor

Prince Ampem was the hero for EyÃ¼pspor as they beat Antalyaspor 2-1 in their final home match of the Turkish Super Lig season at the Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan Stadium.

The Ghanaian winger, who started and played the full 90 minutes, delivered a standout performance that thrilled the home crowd. Ampem doubled EyÃ¼pspor’s lead in the 44th minute with a calm left-footed finish from the center of the box, adding to Mame Thiam’s opener just four minutes earlier.

EyÃ¼pspor dominated possession and looked in control, with 59% of the ball and creating more big chances. Although Antalyaspor pulled one back late through Adolfo Gaich in the 87th minute, the hosts held firm to claim all three points.

Ampem’s goal was his fourth of the season, capping a solid campaign where he featured in 29 league matches. The win was just EyÃ¼pspor’s second against Antalyaspor in their recent meetings, bringing their head-to-head tally to two wins apiece with one draw.

With this result, EyÃ¼pspor finish the season in 6th place with 53 points.