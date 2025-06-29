Prince George Koffie parts ways with Swedru All Blacks after Ghana Premier League qualification

Coach Prince George Koffie has officially left Swedru All Blacks following the expiration of his contract, bringing an end to a remarkable campaign that saw the club return to the Ghana Premier League for the first time in over a decade.

Koffie’s deal with All Blacks ended at the close of the 2024/25 season, and he has opted not to extend his stay. The experienced trainer played a key role in the team’s successful Division One campaign, guiding them through a tough Zone II and securing promotion to the top flight for the 2025/26 season.

With a coaching career that spans clubs such as Nzema Kotoko, New Edubiase United, Great Olympics, Eleven Wonders, and African Stars of Namibia, Koffie is no stranger to the Ghanaian football landscape. His departure leaves a big gap for the Swedru-based side, who must now begin the search for a new head coach ahead of their Premier League return.

His next destination remains unknown, but he is expected to attract interest from top clubs at home and abroad.