Prince Kwabena Adu eyes Black Stars call-up

Viktoria PlzeÅˆ striker Prince Kwabena Adu is determined to represent Ghana at the senior international level, despite a disappointing first experience with the Black Stars in 2020.

Adu, 21, who is currently preparing for a crucial Europa League clash against Lazio, is confident that his impressive performances in European football will soon earn him another opportunity with the national team.

Recalling his first encounter with the Black Stars setup in 2020, Adu explained that he was called up as a late replacement but had to leave the camp after the original player decided to honor the call-up.

Despite the setback, Adu maintained a positive perspective, saying, "In that moment I was still proud of this achievement because I was still selected out of so many players to represent the country."

Adu is now focused on working hard to earn another call-up to the Black Stars. "I am working hard for that," he said.