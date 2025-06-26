Prince Kwabena Owusu continues to train with Hearts of Oak ahead of imminent move

Prince Kwabena Owusu is edging closer to becoming a Hearts of Oak player, with the club confident of wrapping up the deal in the coming days.

The talented midfielder was spotted training with the Phobians earlier today, fueling speculation that a move is imminent. According to sources close to the club, negotiations have progressed positively, and an agreement is now very close.

Owusu has been on the radar of several top-tier clubs following his strong displays in previous seasons, but it is Hearts of Oak who have moved decisively to secure his services.

His arrival is seen as part of the club’s wider strategy to bolster their squad ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign.

He brings versatility, energy, and composure to the teamâ€”a profile that new head coach Didi Dramani is believed to be keen on as he builds a competitive side for the upcoming season.

The deal is expected to be finalised soon, with an official announcement anticipated once all paperwork is completed.