Prince Osei Owusu scores as Toronto FC thrash CS Saint-Laurent in Canadian championship

Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu was among the scorers in Toronto FC's dominant 8-1 victory over CS Saint-Laurent in the second leg of the Canadian Championship quarter-finals.

This emphatic win sealed an impressive 11-1 aggregate triumph for Toronto FC.

Owusu, who came on as a substitute for Andrei Dumitru in the 76th minute, made an immediate impact by scoring in the 80th minute. He expertly finished a pass from Federico Bernardeschi, who was set up by Deybi Flores, to net the eighth goal of the night for Toronto FC.

The match was a goal-scoring exhibition for Toronto FC, with Deandre Kerr leading the charge. Kerr recorded a first-half hat-trick with goals in the 12th, 14th, and 43rd minutes.

His first two goals were assisted by Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, while Derrick Etienne Jr. provided the assist for the third.

Toronto FC continued their onslaught in the second half. Cassius Mailula scored in the 50th minute, followed by Etienne Jr.'s penalty conversion in the 56th minute. An own goal by Saint-Laurent defender Nathan Goulet further extended Toronto's lead. Kerr then added his fourth goal in the 72nd minute, assisted by TFC II midfielder Andrei Dumitru.

CS Saint-Laurent managed to score a consolation goal in the 89th minute through Rickson Aristilde, but it did little to change the outcome.

With this resounding victory, Toronto FC advance to the semifinals of the Canadian Championship, showcasing their offensive prowess and solidifying their status as strong contenders in the competition.