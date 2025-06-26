GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Prince Osei Owusu scores consolation goal as CF Montreal fall to FC Cincinnati

Published on: 26 June 2025
German-Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu was on the scoresheet but couldn’t stop CF Montreal from falling 3-1 to FC Cincinnati in Round 19 of Major League Soccer at Stade Saputo.

Owusu, who played the full 90 minutes, struck late in stoppage time with a towering header into the top corner after a fine cross from Jules-Anthony Vilsaint. It was a deserved reward for the forward, who gave the home fans something to cheer despite having the fewest touches (34) of any outfield player who lasted the full match.

The game had already slipped from Montreal’s hands by then. FC Cincinnati took control early through Evander Ferreira’s first-half goal before Luca Orellano doubled the lead in the 65th minute. Ferreira returned with another finish in the 83rd to make it 3-0.

Despite 53% possession and ten shots, Montreal’s efforts came too late. Owusu’s seventh goal of the season was not enough to change the result.

CF Montreal, who now have four wins in eleven meetings with Cincinnati, will hope for a better outcome when they face New York City FC next.

