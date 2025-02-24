Prince Osei Owusu scores in CF Montréal's 3-2 loss to Atlanta United

In a thrilling season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, CF MontrÃ©al fell 3-2 to Atlanta United, despite a standout performance from forward Prince Osei Owusu.

The 28-year-old German international, recently signed to a two-year contract from Toronto FC, showcased his offensive prowess by contributing a goal and an assist in the match.

Atlanta United took the lead in the 14th minute with Emmanuel Latte Lath heading in a corner from Saba Lobjanidze. MontrÃ©al responded swiftly in the 47th minute when Owusu's precise pass set up Nathan Saliba, who capitalized on a corner kick to equalize.

Latte Lath continued his impressive debut, netting his second goal in the 63rd minute after Miguel AlmirÃ³n's assist, restoring Atlanta's advantage. However, Owusu demonstrated his striking capabilities by leveling the score again in the 71st minute, bringing MontrÃ©al back into contention.

The decisive moment came in the 85th minute when Atlanta's Edwin Mosquera delivered a stunning goal from the edge of the box, securing the win for the home side.

Montreal will look to build on this momentum in their upcoming match against Minnesota United FC on March 1st at Allianz Field.