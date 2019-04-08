Prince Osei Owusu to miss TSV 1860 Munich game against Großaspach

1860 Munich striker Prince Osei Owusu has been ruled of Monday’s DFB Cup qualification against SG Sonnenhof Großaspach due to accumulation of cards.

The 22-year old picked his fifth yellow card in the previous game ruling him out of Monday's game.

1860 Munich will be hoping to qualify for the main round of the DFB Cup as it a must win game for them.

They could also qualify by winning the Bavarian national cup or place fourth in the league.

Prince Osei Owusu has made 10 appearances for 1860 Munich in the Bundesliga III and has scored two goals with one assist.