Prince Owusu Kwabena set to join Kotoko from Bibiani Gold Stars

Bibiani Gold Stars striker Prince Owusu Kwabena is set to join Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season in a significant move for both the Porcupine Warriors and the prolific forward.

After informing Bibiani Gold Stars management of his decision to depart, Kwabena is expected to join Kotoko on a free transfer.

The striker, who has opted not to extend his contract with the Miners, is reported to be heading to the Kumasi-based club ahead of the new season.

Asante Kotoko have already parted ways with 18 players within a span of 24 hours, indicating a significant overhaul in preparation for the new season. This turnover suggests that the club will be actively seeking to sign new players to bolster their squad, with Kwabena identified as a key target to strengthen their attacking lineup.

Kotoko's coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has expressed admiration for Kwabena and his desire to secure the player for the upcoming campaign. Kwabena, known for his goal-scoring prowess, notably netted nine goals in 29 appearances during the recent Ghana Premier League season.

The impending arrival of Kwabena at Asante Kotoko comes amidst a broader restructuring within the club as they aim to reclaim their dominance in the league.

This transfer is expected to boost Kotoko's attacking options significantly, providing them with a reliable goal-scorer as they look to improve on their performance in the upcoming season.