Prince Tagoe backs Michael Essien's decision to distance himself from Black Stars coaching job

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe has supported Michael Essien's decision to stay away from coaching the Black Stars national team.

Essien, a former Chelsea midfielder, recently acquired UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth Coach licenses, making him eligible to coach at the highest level.

However, the 40-year-old has declared his unwillingness to coach the Black Stars in the future, a decision that Tagoe believes is rooted in the bitterness Essien experienced during his playing days.

According to Tagoe, Essien's rich experience could help Ghana's football in a positive way, but he believes it is understandable for Essien to reject any offer to coach the Black Stars given how he was treated by Ghanaians during his playing days.

"I personally think Ghanaians didn’t treat him well. He used to play his heart out for Ghana when he was in great form, but when a few injuries took a toll on his performance, we rejected him because we got the likes of Anthony Annan," he said in an interview with Angel TV.

Tagoe went on to add that Essien's high profile, akin to Stephen Appiah's, could benefit Ghana's football.

He stated, "Essien was absolutely not treated well, and he is right if he says he doesn't want to go near the Black Stars."

Tagoe and Essien played together at the Blak Starlets and Black Satellites, and Essien went on to make 58 appearances and scored nine goals for the Black Stars.

Essien announced his retirement from professional football in 2020 after winning numerous titles, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League. He is currently a coach at FC Nordjaelland in Denmark.