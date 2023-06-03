Prince Tagoe defends Chris Hughton's decision to exclude local players in latest call up

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe, has expressed his satisfaction with the 24-man squad invited by coach Chris Hughton to represent the Black Stars.

The former Newcastle United manager excluded local-based players for the second time in a row despite attending domestic matches which has raised concerns about the future of such players with the national team.

However, Prince Tagoe believes it was the right decision to ditch such players because their quality was not yet up to the standard of the Black Stars.

"If you look at the local league, we know they are performing very well, but to be honest, they have not yet reached the level of the Black Stars," he told Angel TV.

"Normally, when you win the goal king title in the GPL, you should be part of the call-ups, but I'm not surprised that Abednego Tetteh is not included because he still has a lot to learn.

"He has done well, but he needs another season to prove his consistency. It all depends on him, but I don't believe it was a mistake to not call up any local players," he added.

The team will be preparing for their crucial encounter with Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier which will be played on June 18.