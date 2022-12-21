GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Prince Tagoe: Former Ghana striker remanded to custody for allegedly defrauding assistant Black Stars coach

Published on: 21 December 2022
Prince Tagoe: Former Ghana striker remanded to custody for allegedly defrauding assistant Black Stars coach

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak striker, Prince Tagoe has been remanded into lawful custody until January 4, 2023. 

Tagoe has been accused of allegedly defrauding former Middlesborough and now assistant coach of the Black Stars, George Antwi Boateng, an amount of $40,000.

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by His Honour Mr Samuel Bright Acquah remanded the ex-footballer to custody despite pleading not guilty.

The attorney of the accused, Lawyer George Asamani had prayed  for the ex-footballer to be granted bail but prosecutor Chief Inspector Agartha Abena Asantewaa denied Tagoe's plea, claiming he is a flight risk.

According to the case brought to court, Tagoe had agreed to import a 4X4 Lexus vehicle for the former Aston Villa player. The two parties agreed on an amount of $40,000 for the vehicle to be delivered in Ghana.

Tagoe acknowledged receipt of $40,000 from the complainant after the money was sent to First Atlantic Bank Account No. 0016531332032, on January 8, 2021.

However, the vehicle never arrived in Ghana and it's been two years since the agreement.

The next hearing is expected in January while the player remains in custody.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more