Prince Tagoe given more time to settle $40,000 fraud case with Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng

Former Black Stars player Prince Tagoe has been granted an extension until August 30, 2023, to settle a $40,000 fraud case by the Accra Circuit Court, headed by Judge Samuel Acquah.

Tagoe is accused of obtaining USD40,000 from Black Stars assistant coach George Antwi Boateng under the pretence of providing a 4X4 Lexus vehicle. The court has released Tagoe on GH¢100,000 bail, requiring three sureties, one of whom must be a civil servant. Additionally, one surety must possess justified landed property.

While Tagoe has denied the offence, he has made strides to resolve the matter. Already, he has paid GH¢129,000 of the alleged USD40,000 (equivalent to GH¢265,200) obtained through false pretence.

The court has granted Tagoe an extension to settle the remaining amount with complainant George Antwi Boateng by August 30, 2023. Should both parties agree and settle the matter outside of court by the specified date, the case will be resolved without further legal action.

However, if an agreement is not reached by the deadline, the court will proceed with the scheduled trial.