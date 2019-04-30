GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 April 2019
Prince Tagoe hopeful of signing for a new club after ending his stay with Isparta Davrazspor

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe is confident of signing a new deal with a new club after ending his stay with Turkish lower tier side Isparta Davrazspor. 

The ex-Hearts of Oak attacker signed a short team with the club after returning to action following a four year sojourn.

“I will sign for a new Club, am not yet retiring, I think I still have a lot to offer,” he told GHone TV.

Prince Tagoe is expected to announce his next destination in the summer.

The 32 year old previously played for German side TSG Hoffenheim, Bursaspor and Partizan Belgrade.

Tagoe was part of the Black Stars team at the FIFA World Cup in 2010, South Africa.

