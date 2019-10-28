Prince Tagoe is not fit to play- Chattogram Abahan coach

Chattogram Abahan coach, Maruful Haque says former Ghana International, Prince Tagoe is not fit to play for the club.

The 32-year old joined the Bangladesh club ahead of the new season and is yet to feature in any game.

He has not made the match day squad in the three previous matches played by the club.

According to reports, Tagoe’s fitness has been questioned by the coach after watching him train and and there have been talks within the club which indicates that it was a bad decision for management to sign him.

“He is not really fit to start matches,” Maruful said in an interview.

He further said he was not sure Prince Tagoe was going to get any game time soon.

It has been learnt that the decision to hire Tagoe was taken by one of their influential officials, which has divided opinion among the players and officials.

One of the players, on condition of anonymity, said: “Any local African player, playing on hire, could have been a better option than him. Due to him, we lost a valuable foreign player quota.”