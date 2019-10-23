Prince Tagoe reveals the most memorable game of his career

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe has disclosed that the most memorable game of his football career was playing his first match at the FIFA World Cup in 2010 against Serbia.

The ex-Hearts of Oak striker was named in the starting line up by then coach Milovan Rajevac as Ghana opened their group D game with a win against the Europeans.

The lanky attacker played the entire game as an Asamoah Gyan 84th minute penalty condemned the Serbs to defeat.

“Actually the best memory in my playing career was to playing the first match in the World Cup 2010 against Serbia,” the 32-year old revealed.

Despite the West Africans enjoying a good tournament in South Africa, it all ended in heartbreak after the Black Stars lost on penalties to Uruguay in the quarter finals.

Ghana had a golden opportunity to become the first African side to reach the semi final of the World Cup after the team had a penalty in the final minute of the game, which was missed by Asamoah Gyan.

Tagoe, however adds the game against the South Africans remains one of the unforgettable match in his career.

“Really it was a big match, huge drama is really unforgettable, because to lose the match was very unfortunate but it is football, it’s happening in football,” he said.

Prince Tagoe just joined Bangladeshi side Chittagong Abahani Limited last week.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin