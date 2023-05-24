Prince Tagoe slams ‘lazy’ Hearts of Oak players, calls for squad overhaul

Former Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe did not hold back in expressing his frustration and disappointment with the current state of affairs at the club.

In a recent interview, Tagoe labelled the team's players as "lazy" and called for a significant shake-up in the squad at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Phobians suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat at the hands of Medeama SC in their match week 31 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium. The only consolation goal for Hearts of Oak came from Salifu Ibrahim, who converted a penalty in the 33rd minute.

Speaking on Angel TV, Tagoe stated, "There should be a massive shake-up in the playing body of Hearts of Oak at the end of the 2022/23 season. Yes, because there are a lot of players in the current team who don't merit wearing the Rainbow jersey." He further expressed his reasoning behind this statement, highlighting the fact that Hearts of Oak's leadership pays the players well but many fail to deliver on the pitch.

Tagoe suggested that some players should be offloaded from the squad, while others should be loaned out to other clubs. His comments reflect his belief that the team requires a significant overhaul to address the lacklustre performances and motivate players to give their best.

As of now, Hearts of Oak find themselves in 7th place on the Ghana Premier League table with 45 points. The team's recent defeat and their overall performance have prompted calls for changes to be made to improve their future prospects.