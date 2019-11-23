Princella Adubea scores debut league goal for Sporting de Huelva in Primera División Femenina win

Princella Adubea scored her first league goal for Sporting de Huelva on Saturday in their 2-0 win over Madrid CF in the Primera División Femenina.

The Ghana international connected home in the 94th minute after a pass from Nigeria star Peace Efih.

Adubea, 20, lasted the entire duration of the match at the Ciudad Deportiva Decáno del Fútbol Español.

The former Ampem Darkoaa Ladies striker was making her ninth league appearance for the Spanish side.

Sporting de Huelva are currently 12th on the 16-team table after nine rounds of matches.