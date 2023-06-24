Princess Marfo signs contract extension at FC Nordsjaelland

Ghanaian female footballer, Princess Marfo has extended her stay with Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.

The 19-year-old signed a two-year contract extension which will keep her at the Right to Dream Academy Park until June 2025.

Marfo is the first female footballer from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana to join Nordsjaelland's women's team.

"I have chosen to extend with FC Nordsjælland, as it is a club that gives me the opportunity to develop into the best version of me both as a player and as a person," she said.

"The dream is to play in the Champions League and help make history at the club, which I hope will happen within the next few years. The club is a good place and I would like to continue to be part of the positive development in FC Nordsjælland.

"The people in and around the club work every day so that we players can develop under the best conditions, which I greatly appreciate. I am proud that I am still playing in FC Nordsjælland next season and still believe that the club is the right place for me to be."