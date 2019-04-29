Priscilla Adubea given the green light to start training after 15 months out injured

Black Princesses striker Priscilla Adubea has been given the green light to start training after 15 months on the sidelines.

The Ampem Darkoa Ladies goal poacher limped off during a 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier and had to undergo surgery on 27 May, 2018 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to correct the injury.

After making progress in her rehabilitation, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Agbeko Ocloo says the promising star can make a return to the field.

Before her injury, Adubea scored 38 goals for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in two seasons and was also the top scorer of the last season's Women’s FA Cup.

She was joint top scorer of the African qualifiers for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals with nine goals.