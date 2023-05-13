Prisons Ladies' sensational Helena Obeng scoops Player of The Season award

Prisons Ladies skillful striker Helena Obeng has been adjudged The NASCO Player of The Season for the 2022/23 Women's Premier League.

Obeng dazzled many with her skill this term as she played in all 18 games scoring 14 goals and bagging 8 MVP awards.

The talented player won the award at the expense of four other contenders; Maafia Nyame of Faith Ladies, Faiza Seidu of Northern Ladies, Mary Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Supreme Ladies' Linda Ansah.

She was in Abrankese to watch the grand finale as Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Hasaacas Ladies at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex where she was presented with her award by NASCO, the sponsors of the award.

By Suleman Asante