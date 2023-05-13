GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Prisons Ladies' sensational Helena Obeng scoops Player of The Season award

Published on: 13 May 2023
Prisons Ladies' sensational Helena Obeng scoops Player of The Season award

Prisons Ladies skillful striker Helena Obeng has been adjudged The NASCO   Player of The Season for the 2022/23 Women's Premier League.

Obeng dazzled many with her skill this term as she played in all 18 games scoring 14 goals and bagging 8 MVP awards.

The talented player won the award at the expense of four other contenders; Maafia Nyame of Faith Ladies, Faiza Seidu of Northern Ladies, Mary Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Supreme Ladies' Linda Ansah.

She was in Abrankese to watch the grand finale as Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Hasaacas Ladies at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex where she was presented with her award by NASCO, the sponsors of the award.

By Suleman Asante 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more