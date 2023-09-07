Pro-Kurt Okraku candidate Alhaji Akanbi disqualified from GFA Exco Elections

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Alhaji Braimah Akambi has been disqualified from the upcoming Ghana Football Association elections.

Alhaji Akambi has been disqualified for failing to meet the requirements of the vetting committee.

The Hearts of Oak chief was contesting for the GFA Exco member position, but his ambitions of making it to the council has been dashed by the disqualification.

The veteran football administrator, who is a known supporter of Kurt Okraku, has been given three days to appeal the decision of the election committee.

Mr Akambi is the latest high-profile name to be disqualified for September's elections, following George Afriyie, who is eyeing the GFA president seat.

The elections will take place in Tamale on September 27 as Kurt Okraku remains in pole position for the top job.