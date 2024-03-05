Professor Peter Twumasi sacked as National Sports Authority Director General

Professor Peter Twumasi has been relieved of his duties as the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) in Ghana.

Prof. Twumasi assumed the role of Director General on December 10, 2019, succeeding Robert Sarfo Mensah, who resigned amid allegations stemming from the 'number 12' exposÃ© by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI.

Throughout his tenure, Prof. Twumasi faced scrutiny for his management of Ghana's various stadiums, leading to persistent calls from football fans for his removal.

Notably, Prof. Twumasi recently experienced a setback in his political aspirations when he failed to secure the nomination to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a parliamentary candidate in the 2024 Parliamentary Elections.

He garnered only 7 votes in the Ahafo Ano South West constituency, further contributing to the developments leading to his removal from the National Sports Authority.

Taking his place, Mr. Dodzie Numekevor has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the Authority.

The appointment of Dodzie Numekevor was officially confirmed by the Secretary to President Nana Bediatuo Asante on February 26, 2024, with a stipulation that he must accept the appointment within 14 days.