Profile of the new President of the Ghana FA Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

The name of the new President of the Ghana FA us Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku. The name Okraku definitely rings a bell in the history of football in our beloved Ghana.

It was, therefore, not by coincidence that his experience with the beautiful game started at a very early age (17 year old) when he formed Shooting Stars FC, a youth club in the suburb of Accra. Since then every step he have taken has been in connection with the football industry.

His love for the beautiful game has sent him on a great journey to becoming a sports journalist and seasoned football administrator.

From becoming Chairman of the ever famous colts club, Jawara Babies, to Communication Director of Afienya United FC to being one of the first student.

He volunteered as a Sports Presenter/Producer at campus-based Radio Universe while studying for a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Ghana; it has always been football.

He owned and continue to own a youth club. He owned a division three club, successfully owned a division two club, a division one club and been involved in the management of a number of premier league clubs. Thus, he has seen it all at every stage of our football ecosystem and in a position to lead the resolution of the challenges that confront the industry.

Again, from managing the Ghana League Clubs Association to attaining a Masters in Business Administration in football Management from the prestigious University of Liverpool, trained by the very best, he is well prepared for the quest for the new challenge.

EDUCATION / TRAINING

 2006 – Hospitality and Tourism Management – Manchester Trinity College, UK  2005 – MBA (Football Management) – University of Liverpool, Liverpool, UK  2004 – Microsoft Certified System Engineering – Tech Connect, Manchester, UK  2003 – First Aid Course for First Aider – Manchester, UK  2001 – Advanced Certificate in Marketing – Emile Wool Colleges, London, UK  2000 – Diploma in Journalism – Ghana Institute of Journalism, Ghana  1997 – Bachelor of Arts Degree – University of Ghana, Ghana.

 1997 – Certificate of Attendance: Price Water House Associates Course in contracting out and privatization for Ghana Civil Services, Ghana

HIGHLIGHTS OF FOOTBALL EXPEREINCE & ADMINISTRATION

 2018: Chairman, Local Black Stars Committee  2017-2018: Chairman, MTN FA Cup Committee  2016-2017: Vice Chairman, MTN FA Cup Committee  2015–2018: Member, GFA Executive Committee  2010-2016: Member, MTN FA Cup Committee  2011-to date: Executive Chairman, Dreams Football Club & its feeder clubs  Still Believe FC – 2nd division club,  In God We Trust SC – colts club,  Dreams Tamale FC – 2nd division club

 2011: General Manager, Wassaman FC

 2009: Formed Dreams Football Club

 2008-2010: Administrative Manager, Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA)

 2006–2007: Communications and Marketing Director, Accra Hearts of Oak SC

 2004-2009: Director, Proton Marketing and Management Service, UK Consultant

 2003-2007: Consultant, Jehovah Nisi International Soccer Promotions, Israel

 2001-2005: Consultant, All Sports Management Consult, Manchester

 1999-2000: Deputy Sports Editor, Network Broadcasting Ltd (Radio Gold)

 1998-19999: Sports Editor, Groove FM, Accra

 1997-1998: Public Relations Department, Ministry of Youth & Sports (Ghana)

 1996-1999: Public Relations Officer, Afienya Untied FC – Tema, Ghana

 1996-1999: Sports Producer/Presenter, Radio Universe 105.7fm

 Early Ages: -Director, Jawara Babies Colts Club – Owner, Shorting Stars FC Colts Club, Achimota, Accra

PUBLICATIONS & CONFERENCES

 2005 – How can financing of football clubs in Ghana be improved? Liverpool Mgt School, University of Liverpool, UK  2005 – Broadcasting Revenue: Has the bubble burst? – Football Industry Group Conference, Liverpool, UK  2004 – SOCCEREX- “When football meets business”- Annual Participant in various countries  2004 – GOODMANS – Maximizing IP Rights in football Conference – Surrey, London, UK