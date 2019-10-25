Profile of the new President of the Ghana FA Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

The name of the new President of the Ghana FA us Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku. The name Okraku definitely rings a bell in the history of football in our beloved Ghana.
It was, therefore, not by coincidence that his experience with the beautiful game started at a very early age (17 year old) when he formed Shooting Stars FC, a youth club in the suburb of Accra. Since then every step he have taken has been in connection with the football industry.
His love for the beautiful game has sent him on a great journey to becoming a sports journalist and seasoned football administrator.
From becoming Chairman of the ever famous colts club, Jawara Babies, to Communication Director of Afienya United FC to being one of the first student.
He volunteered as a Sports Presenter/Producer at campus-based Radio Universe while I was studying for my Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Ghana; it has always been football.
He owned and continue to own a youth club. He owned a division three club, successfully owned a division two club, a division one club and been involved in the management of a number of premier league clubs. Thus, he has seen it all at every stage of our football ecosystem and in a position to lead the resolution of the challenges that confront the industry.
Again, from managing the Ghana League Clubs Association to attaining a Masters in Business Administration in football Management from the prestigious University of Liverpool, trained by the very best, he is well prepared for the quest for the new challenge.
I believe that preparation is everything and my resume below depicts my training and development for this moment:
EDUCATION / TRAINING
2006 – Hospitality and Tourism Management – Manchester Trinity College, UK 2005 – MBA (Football Management) – University of Liverpool, Liverpool, UK 2004 – Microsoft Certified System Engineering – Tech Connect, Manchester, UK 2003 – First Aid Course for First Aider – Manchester, UK 2001 – Advanced Certificate in Marketing – Emile Wool Colleges, London, UK 2000 – Diploma in Journalism – Ghana Institute of Journalism, Ghana 1997 – Bachelor of Arts Degree – University of Ghana, Ghana.
1997 – Certificate of Attendance: Price Water House Associates Course in contracting out and privatization for Ghana Civil Services, Ghana
HIGHLIGHTS OF FOOTBALL EXPEREINCE & ADMINISTRATION
2018: Chairman, Local Black Stars Committee 2017-2018: Chairman, MTN FA Cup Committee 2016-2017: Vice Chairman, MTN FA Cup Committee 2015–2018: Member, GFA Executive Committee 2010-2016: Member, MTN FA Cup Committee 2011-to date: Executive Chairman, Dreams Football Club & its feeder clubs Still Believe FC – 2nd division club, In God We Trust SC – colts club, Dreams Tamale FC – 2nd division club
2011: General Manager, Wassaman FC
2009: Formed Dreams Football Club
2008-2010: Administrative Manager, Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA)
2006–2007: Communications and Marketing Director, Accra Hearts of Oak SC
2004-2009: Director, Proton Marketing and Management Service, UK Consultant
2003-2007: Consultant, Jehovah Nisi International Soccer Promotions, Israel
2001-2005: Consultant, All Sports Management Consult, Manchester
1999-2000: Deputy Sports Editor, Network Broadcasting Ltd (Radio Gold)
1998-19999: Sports Editor, Groove FM, Accra
1997-1998: Public Relations Department, Ministry of Youth & Sports (Ghana)
1996-1999: Public Relations Officer, Afienya Untied FC – Tema, Ghana
1996-1999: Sports Producer/Presenter, Radio Universe 105.7fm
Early Ages: -Director, Jawara Babies Colts Club – Owner, Shorting Stars FC Colts Club, Achimota, Accra
PUBLICATIONS & CONFERENCES
2005 – How can financing of football clubs in Ghana be improved? Liverpool Mgt School, University of Liverpool, UK 2005 – Broadcasting Revenue: Has the bubble burst? – Football Industry Group Conference, Liverpool, UK 2004 – SOCCEREX- “When football meets business”- Annual Participant in various countries 2004 – GOODMANS – Maximizing IP Rights in football Conference – Surrey, London, UK