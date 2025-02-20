Progress made in bid to make GPL autonomous after meeting with GFA - Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko

Ghana Premier League heavyweights Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have announced significant progress in efforts to transition the league into an autonomous entity.

The development follows a joint meeting between the clubs and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) earlier this week.

The two most successful clubs in Ghana's history have been vocal about the need for changes in the league’s structure following the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong during a match against Nsoatreman on February.

As part of their demands, the clubs called for stricter security measures at league games and emphasized the importance of transitioning to an autonomous league system to enhance professionalism and development in Ghana football.

In a statement released after the meeting, Hearts and Kotoko described the discussions as a "pivotal step" toward achieving an autonomous Ghana Premier League.

“The meeting also marked a pivotal step forward in the long-anticipated transition to an Autonomous Premier League," their joint statement said.

Kotoko have also announced plans to hold a press conference at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, February 24, where further updates on the league's development and ongoing security measures are expected to be shared.