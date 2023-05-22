Prolific 'Baby Jet' scores again in Romania for CFR Cluj

Youngster Emmanuel Mensah made it goal number eight in Romania for CFR Cluj youth side.

The 18-year-old snatched the consolation goal for the U23 side in their 2-1 defeat to CSM Zalau last Friday.

Mensah hit the back of the net in the 58th minute to halve the deficit.

Two weeks ago, he was on target as they hammered Simleul Silvaniel 3-0 at home.

His other goals include the brace against Ripensia Timisoara and that was his last four matches for the U18s.

Mensah also found the back of the net against Viitorul Cluj and Universitatea Craiova.